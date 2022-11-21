  • Hokkaido Shimbun

Aquariums and zoos in Hokkaido, struggling to cope with the soaring prices of food and electricity, are racking their brains to find sources of low-priced feed and ways to save power.

While the number of visitors has not fully recovered to the level seen before the COVID-19 pandemic, they have to make sure the animals stay healthy — which means they cannot reduce the amount of feed nor cut their use of necessary electricity and the heavy oil used for heating.

