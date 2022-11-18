  • The Green Zone at COP27 in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, on Thursday | REUTERS
    The Green Zone at COP27 in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, on Thursday | REUTERS

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt – Climate negotiators on Friday were mulling a European Union proposal aimed at resolving an impasse over financing for countries hit by climate-fueled disasters and pushing the U.N. climate summit in Egypt closer to a final deal.

The EU proposal agreed to set up a special fund for covering loss and damage in the most vulnerable countries — but funded from a “broad donor base.”

