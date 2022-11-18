A new draft bill unveiled Friday aims to help spouses or children of religious group followers who have made excessive donations, leading families to financial ruin.
Under the bill, such family members would be able to get some money back if the follower made the donation due to the entity’s coercion or its creation of anxiety or circumstances that “confused” them. The outline of the bill was revealed in a meeting between the secretary-generals of ruling and opposition parties.
