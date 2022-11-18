  • Self-Defense Forces members load supplies including bulletproof vests to be sent to Ukraine onto a plane at Air Self-Defense Force Komaki Air Base in Aichi Prefecture in March. | KYODO
    Self-Defense Forces members load supplies including bulletproof vests to be sent to Ukraine onto a plane at Air Self-Defense Force Komaki Air Base in Aichi Prefecture in March. | KYODO

  • Kyodo

  • SHARE

Japan is considering exporting lethal weapons by revising its strict guidelines on the transfer of defense equipment under its postwar pacifist Constitution, a government source said Thursday.

One of the ideas under discussion is that the government will realize such exports on condition that they would help boost the deterrence of the importing nation and contribute to Japan’s security environment, according to the source.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW