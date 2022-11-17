Chinese President Xi Jinping confronted Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at the Group of 20 summit, accusing him of leaking details of a private meeting between the men — an unusually candid glimpse at Xi’s interactions with other world leaders.
“Everything we discussed was leaked to the newspapers. That’s not appropriate and that’s not the way our conversation was conducted, right?” Xi told Trudeau through a translator.
