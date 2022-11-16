As the invasion of Ukraine lingers on, Russia is becoming increasingly isolated on the world stage, with most members of the Group of 20 nations condemning the war "in the strongest terms" Wednesday and lambasting it for causing "immense human suffering and exacerbating existing fragilities in the global economy."
In a leaders’ declaration issued after a two-day summit on the Indonesian island of Bali, the G20 noted that the conflict is constraining growth, increasing inflation, disrupting supply chains, heightening energy and food insecurity, and elevating financial instability risks.
