Nara – Prosecutors on Thursday said a court extended the detainment of the man accused of fatally shooting former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in order to examine his mental fitness.

Tetsuya Yamagami, 42, will be detained until Feb. 6 instead of Nov. 29 as originally scheduled, the Nara prosecutors said.

