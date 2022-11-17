  • The Japanese government has yet to clarify its stance on U.S. semiconductor export regulations to China, but if Tokyo were to go along with Washington, it’s unlikely that the Japanese chip industry would manage to remain unscathed. | REUTERS
    The Japanese government has yet to clarify its stance on U.S. semiconductor export regulations to China, but if Tokyo were to go along with Washington, it’s unlikely that the Japanese chip industry would manage to remain unscathed. | REUTERS
The U.S. has recently implemented unprecedented steps to control semiconductor exports to China in an attempt to stop the world’s second-largest economy from getting ahead in the tech race, with Washington also calling on allies, including Japan, to follow suit.

The Japanese government has yet to clarify its stance, but if Tokyo were to go along with Washington, it’s unlikely that the domestic chip industry would manage to remain unscathed, industry observers said.

