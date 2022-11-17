  • Japan's trade balance has been negative for 15 straight months, the longest streak since 2015. | BLOOMBERG
    Japan's trade balance has been negative for 15 straight months, the longest streak since 2015. | BLOOMBERG

  • Bloomberg

  • SHARE

Japan’s trade deficit widened in October, as the country’s import bill continued to rocket upward, fueled by a historic slide in the yen that has already helped push the economy back into reverse.

The trade gap grew to ¥2.16 trillion ($15.5 billion) from ¥2.09 trillion, the finance ministry reported Thursday. The balance has now been negative for 15 straight months, the longest streak since 2015. Economists had expected a ¥1.62 trillion deficit.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

RELATED