Japan’s trade deficit widened in October, as the country’s import bill continued to rocket upward, fueled by a historic slide in the yen that has already helped push the economy back into reverse.
The trade gap grew to ¥2.16 trillion ($15.5 billion) from ¥2.09 trillion, the finance ministry reported Thursday. The balance has now been negative for 15 straight months, the longest streak since 2015. Economists had expected a ¥1.62 trillion deficit.
