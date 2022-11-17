  • Rapidus President Atsuyoshi Koike (left) and Chairman Tetsuro Higashi hold a news conference in Tokyo on Friday. | KYODO
New Japanese chip production company Rapidus is facing daunting challenges as it tries to catch up with Asian rivals in the technology development and investment race, leaving a shaky outlook for the country as it attempts to revive its once-thriving industry.

Created by Toyota Motor, Sony Group and six other major Japanese companies with a total investment of ¥7.3 billion ($52 million), the next-generation semiconductor venture plans to mass-produce chips with state-of-the-art 2-nanometer technology in Japan in 2027. Such advanced chips can be used for 5G communications, quantum computing, data centers, self-driving vehicles and digital smart cities.

