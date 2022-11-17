  • Residents shop at a fruit stall amid a COVID-19 outbreak in the Tianshan district of Urumqi, in China's Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region, on Sept. 5. | CNSPHOTO VIA / REUTERS
    Residents shop at a fruit stall amid a COVID-19 outbreak in the Tianshan district of Urumqi, in China's Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region, on Sept. 5. | CNSPHOTO VIA / REUTERS

  • Bloomberg

It’s China’s longest pandemic lockdown, and probably its least well-known. But residents in the country’s dry and mountainous far west have just marked 100 days of living under some of the toughest, and most strictly enforced, “COVID zero” measures in the world.

Urumqi, the capital of the sprawling Xinjiang region, imposed its first major lockdown measures on Aug. 10. Despite initial success in bringing a flare-up back to single digits, an uptick in cases at the end of September prompted the entire region — roughly the same size as Alaska — to halt travel services early last month, essentially sealing itself off from the rest of China to contain virus spread.

