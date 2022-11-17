  • North Korean leader Kim Jong Un addresses the Supreme People's Assembly in September. | KCNA VIA REUTERS
    North Korean leader Kim Jong Un addresses the Supreme People's Assembly in September. | KCNA VIA REUTERS

  • AFP-Jiji, reuters

  • SHARE

North Korea has fired an “unidentified ballistic missile,” Seoul’s military said Thursday, the latest in a record-breaking blitz of launches that came just hours after Pyongyang warned of a “fiercer” military response to the U.S. and its regional allies.

South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff reported the launch.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

RELATED