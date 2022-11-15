  • Kari Lake's loss is the latest defeat for a series of candidates endorsed by former U.S. President Donald Trump. | AFP-JIJI
    Kari Lake's loss is the latest defeat for a series of candidates endorsed by former U.S. President Donald Trump. | AFP-JIJI
Kari Lake, one of the most high-profile Republican candidates in the midterm elections to embrace former U.S. President Donald Trump’s false claims of voter fraud in 2020, lost her bid to become the next governor of Arizona, Edison Research projected on Monday.

The closely fought governor’s race between Lake and Democrat Katie Hobbs was one of the most significant in the general election because Arizona is a battleground state and will likely play a pivotal role in the 2024 U.S. presidential election.

