Japan will allow international cruise ships to dock at its ports, transport minister Tetsuo Saito said Tuesday, lifting a more than two-year ban imposed at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic to stem the virus’s spread in the country.
The ministry has determined enough preparation has been made to accept ships carrying large groups of people, with guidelines crafted by industry associations to prevent the spread of infections among passengers.
