Concerns about escalating geopolitical rivalries dominated weekend meetings between leaders of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations and bigger powers, with Indonesia, the body’s new chair, ending the summit with a vow not to let the region become the front line of a new Cold War.
After formally taking over the ASEAN chairmanship, Indonesian President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo said Sunday in Cambodia’s capital of Phnom Penh that the 10-nation bloc must become “a peaceful region and anchor for global stability, consistently uphold international law and not be a proxy (for) any powers.”
