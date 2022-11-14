  • U.S. President Joe Biden is greeted by Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen, chair of the 2022 Association of Southeast Asian Nations, during the East Asia Summit gala dinner in Phnom Penh on Saturday. | DOUG MILLS / THE NEW YORK TIMES
Concerns about escalating geopolitical rivalries dominated weekend meetings between leaders of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations and bigger powers, with Indonesia, the body’s new chair, ending the summit with a vow not to let the region become the front line of a new Cold War.

After formally taking over the ASEAN chairmanship, Indonesian President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo said Sunday in Cambodia’s capital of Phnom Penh that the 10-nation bloc must become “a peaceful region and anchor for global stability, consistently uphold international law and not be a proxy (for) any powers.”

