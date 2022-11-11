  • Ukrainian soldiers prepare to fire a round on the front line from a T80 tank that was captured from Russians during a battle in Trostyanets in March, in the eastern Donbas region of Bakhmut, Ukraine, on Nov. 4. | REUTERS
  • Jiji

A male Japanese volunteer fighter has died in a battle in eastern Ukraine against the Russian military, it was learned Friday.

He is seen as the first Japanese fatality in the Russia-Ukraine war.

