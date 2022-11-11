  • Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi | POOL / VIA REUTERS
The Foreign Ministry said Friday it provided around ¥9.55 million in official development assistance to a nongovernmental organization affiliated with the Unification Church in 2018 to build a women’s vocational training school in Senegal.

The decision was made because the ministry wanted “to contribute to the advancement of women in society” and “was not aware that the organization was affiliated with the church,” according to Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi.

