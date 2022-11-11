The Foreign Ministry said Friday it provided around ¥9.55 million in official development assistance to a nongovernmental organization affiliated with the Unification Church in 2018 to build a women’s vocational training school in Senegal.
The decision was made because the ministry wanted “to contribute to the advancement of women in society” and “was not aware that the organization was affiliated with the church,” according to Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi.
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see this support page.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.