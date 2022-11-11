  • A monitor in Tokyo shows the yen rising to the ¥140 level Friday morning. | KYODO
Japanese authorities on Friday warned of intervention in the currency market after sharp swings in the yen overnight, which was triggered by softer-than-expected U.S. inflation data and a broad dollar sell-off.

Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki told reporters authorities were closely watching market moves with a “high sense of urgency” and that they were ready to take action, if needed, echoing earlier remarks by top financial diplomat Masato Kanda.

