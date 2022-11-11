  • Passengers receive COVID-19 test at the Baiyun International Airport in Guangzhou, China, in September. | BLOOMBERG
China reduced the amount of time travelers and close contacts must spend in quarantine, and pulled back on testing, in a significant recalibration of the “COVID zero” policy that has isolated the world’s second-largest economy and raised public ire.

Travelers into China will be required to spend five days in a hotel or government quarantine facility, followed by three days confined to home, according to a National Health Commission statement Friday. The current rules require 10 days quarantine in total, with a week in a hotel then three days at home.

