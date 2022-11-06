Sharm el Sheikh, Egypt – The COP27 summit kicks off Sunday in Egypt with nearly 200 countries struggling to outpace increasingly dire climate impacts in a world upended by war and economic turmoil.
Just in the last few months, a cascade of climate-addled weather disasters has killed thousands, displaced millions and caused billions in damages: Massive flooding in Pakistan and Nigeria, deepening droughts in Africa and the western U.S., cyclones in the Caribbean, and unprecedented heat waves across three continents.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.