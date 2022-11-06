  • Participants visit the convention center where the COP27 climate summit will take place in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, on Saturday. | REUTERS
Sharm el Sheikh, Egypt – The COP27 summit kicks off Sunday in Egypt with nearly 200 countries struggling to outpace increasingly dire climate impacts in a world upended by war and economic turmoil.

Just in the last few months, a cascade of climate-addled weather disasters has killed thousands, displaced millions and caused billions in damages: Massive flooding in Pakistan and Nigeria, deepening droughts in Africa and the western U.S., cyclones in the Caribbean, and unprecedented heat waves across three continents.

