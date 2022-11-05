The father and son sentenced to serve time in a Japanese prison for smuggling Carlos Ghosn out of the country in a large musical-equipment case were transferred to the U.S. a week ago, ending another chapter of the corporate saga involving the former chairman of Nissan Motor Co. and Renault SA.

Michael Taylor, the father and a former U.S. Green Beret, and his son Peter Taylor were imprisoned last year after they pleaded guilty to helping the auto industry executive flee trial in late 2019 and make his way to Beirut. Ghosn was arrested in Japan in 2018 on charges of underreporting income and other corporate crimes, which he has denied.