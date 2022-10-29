Chinese President Xi Jinping in 2016 called for securing Beijing’s interests over the Japan-administered Senkaku Islands and the disputed South China Sea, saying achieving that goal represents a “heavy historical responsibility” for his generation, according to internal documents.
With Xi embarking on an unprecedented third five-year term as general secretary of the ruling Communist Party, there are fears he may increase attempts to alter the status quo over the Senkakus in the East China Sea, as well as Taiwan, further exacerbating frictions with Japan and other neighbors.
