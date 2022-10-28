  • A teacher at Sojun Junior High School in the city of Gifu offers educational support online in May 2021 for students who have difficulty coming to school or attending classes with others. | KYODO
    A teacher at Sojun Junior High School in the city of Gifu offers educational support online in May 2021 for students who have difficulty coming to school or attending classes with others. | KYODO

A total of 244,940 students at elementary and junior high schools across Japan were absent for 30 days or more in fiscal 2021, up 24.9% from a year earlier and marking the highest level on record, government data showed Thursday.

A total of 71,704 students absent for 30 days or more due to concerns about COVID-19 infections were not included in the figure.

