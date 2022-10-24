  • Satoru Chinen waves to people in Naha on Monday following his victory in the city's mayoral election on Sunday. | KYODO
    Satoru Chinen waves to people in Naha on Monday following his victory in the city's mayoral election on Sunday. | KYODO

  • Jiji

Naha – A Liberal Democratic Party-backed rookie candidate defeated his only rival, endorsed by the All Okinawa camp opposing a U.S. base relocation plan, in Sunday’s mayoral election in Naha, Okinawa Prefecture.

Former Naha Vice Mayor Satoru Chinen, 59, supported by the LDP-Komeito pair, garnered over 64,000 votes, against some 54,000 votes collected by the other candidate, Takeharu Onaga, 35, a former assembly member of the prefecture.

