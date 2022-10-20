  • Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Australian leader Anthony Albanese are followed by leaders of fellow 'Quad' nations U.S. President Joe Biden and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Tokyo in May. | REUTERS
Japan and Australia are expected to issue a new joint security declaration largely driven by growing Chinese regional assertiveness when Prime Minister Fumio Kishida travels to Perth this weekend for talks on stepping up defense, economic and energy cooperation.

The document, which is expected to be signed by Kishida and his Australian counterpart, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, during a meeting Saturday, is set to underscore the importance of working toward achieving a “free and open Indo-Pacific.”

