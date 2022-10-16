  • Prime Minister Fumio Kishida meets with Australian leader Anthony Albanese during 'the Quad' leaders' summit in Tokyo on May 24. | POOL / VIA REUTERS
    Prime Minister Fumio Kishida meets with Australian leader Anthony Albanese during "the Quad" leaders' summit in Tokyo on May 24. | POOL / VIA REUTERS

  • Kyodo

  • SHARE

The leaders of Japan and Australia are planning to release a new declaration on security cooperation when they meet next weekend, amid China's growing military power and maritime assertiveness, government sources said Sunday.

The declaration highlighting the importance of a "free and open Indo-Pacific" will likely be announced by Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese, who are scheduled to hold talks on Saturday in Perth, according to the sources.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW