  • A monitor displays the logo of GuildQB and Crypto Influencer at CryptoBar P2P in Tokyo. The membership bar accepts payment in cryptocurrencies only. | BLOOMBERG
    A monitor displays the logo of GuildQB and Crypto Influencer at CryptoBar P2P in Tokyo. The membership bar accepts payment in cryptocurrencies only. | BLOOMBERG
  • SHARE

Japan plans to further loosen cryptocurrency rules by making it easier to list virtual coins, potentially burnishing the country’s allure for Binance and rival foreign digital-asset exchanges.

The body that governs crypto exchanges plans to allow them to list coins without going through its lengthy screening process, unless the tokens are new to Japan’s market, according to documents seen by Bloomberg News.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

RELATED