  • An exhibitor at a femtech event last weekend shows period shorts that can fully absorb menstrual blood without sanitary pads. The shorts are among the fastest-growing items in Japan's budding femtech market. | TOMOKO OTAKE
    An exhibitor at a femtech event last weekend shows period shorts that can fully absorb menstrual blood without sanitary pads. The shorts are among the fastest-growing items in Japan's budding femtech market. | TOMOKO OTAKE
  • SHARE

Visitors crowded booths at a “femtech” expo in Tokyo’s Roppongi district last weekend, featuring a range of colorful, fashionably designed women’s health care products, many of which were on display in Japan for the first time.

Femtech Fes! 2022, organized by Tokyo-based startup Fermata, showcased more than 200 products and services from around the world. Among them were a pregnancy monitoring device that detects signs of labor, a fertility tracker that analyzes the electrolyte levels of cervical mucus to predict the most conceivable period, and a nipple shield with a sensor that provides real-time data on the amount of milk being breastfed to a baby.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

RELATED