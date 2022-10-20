Visitors crowded booths at a “femtech” expo in Tokyo’s Roppongi district last weekend, featuring a range of colorful, fashionably designed women’s health care products, many of which were on display in Japan for the first time.
Femtech Fes! 2022, organized by Tokyo-based startup Fermata, showcased more than 200 products and services from around the world. Among them were a pregnancy monitoring device that detects signs of labor, a fertility tracker that analyzes the electrolyte levels of cervical mucus to predict the most conceivable period, and a nipple shield with a sensor that provides real-time data on the amount of milk being breastfed to a baby.
