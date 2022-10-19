  • Liberal Democratic Party Secretary-General Toshimitsu Motegi (left), Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and LDP Vice President Taro Aso (right) at the party's headquarters in Tokyo earlier this month | KYODO
    Liberal Democratic Party Secretary-General Toshimitsu Motegi (left), Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and LDP Vice President Taro Aso (right) at the party's headquarters in Tokyo earlier this month | KYODO

  • Jiji

  • SHARE

Liberal Democratic Party Secretary-General Toshimitsu Motegi, regarded by some as a possible successor to Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, has been steadily solidifying his foothold within his LDP faction since becoming its leader last year.

With the approval rating for Kishida’s Cabinet plunging, some LDP members speculate that Motegi is trying to increase his presence within the ruling party while supporting Kishida, who is also LDP president.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

RELATED