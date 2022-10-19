Liberal Democratic Party Secretary-General Toshimitsu Motegi, regarded by some as a possible successor to Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, has been steadily solidifying his foothold within his LDP faction since becoming its leader last year.
With the approval rating for Kishida’s Cabinet plunging, some LDP members speculate that Motegi is trying to increase his presence within the ruling party while supporting Kishida, who is also LDP president.
