  • Women walk past the arrival zone at Narita international airport amid the COVID-19 outbreak, in Narita, in November 2020. International arrivals to Japan have increased to about 30% of pre-pandemic levels. | REUTERS
  • Reuters

Japan is already seeing an increase in inbound travelers since relaxing its COVID-19 border controls last week, but a full recovery will remain elusive until China opens up, said the head of the country’s biggest international airport.

Narita Airport chief executive Akihiko Tamura said a jump in overseas arrivals in Japan’s biggest international travel hub was an indication of this broader trend.

