  • Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Prime Minister Fumio Kishida meet in Tokyo on Sept. 27. | POOL / VIA REUTERS
    Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Prime Minister Fumio Kishida meet in Tokyo on Sept. 27. | POOL / VIA REUTERS

  • Kyodo

  • SHARE

Japan is planning to export to India stealth antennas, a system that is already equipped on a new Maritime Self-Defense Force destroyer, as the two countries strengthen security cooperation, government sources said Saturday.

If realized, it would be the first export case under a Japan-India agreement on defense equipment and technology transfer signed in 2015.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

RELATED