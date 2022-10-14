  • Kazuya Masu (left), president of the Tokyo Institute of Technology, and Tokyo Medical and Dental University President Yujiro Tanaka, in Tokyo on Friday following the announcement of the two universities' merger | KYODO
    Kazuya Masu (left), president of the Tokyo Institute of Technology, and Tokyo Medical and Dental University President Yujiro Tanaka, in Tokyo on Friday following the announcement of the two universities' merger | KYODO

  • Kyodo

  • SHARE

The Tokyo Institute of Technology and the Tokyo Medical and Dental University said Friday they will merge into a new national university by the end of fiscal 2024, aiming to increase their global competitiveness in research.

The two universities, both considered top-tier in Japan within their respective fields, intend to apply for a government grant for the integration. The grant is part of the country’s new ¥10 trillion ($68 billion) funding program to help universities generate internationally competitive research achievements.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW