The Tokyo Institute of Technology and the Tokyo Medical and Dental University said Friday they will merge into a new national university by the end of fiscal 2024, aiming to increase their global competitiveness in research.
The two universities, both considered top-tier in Japan within their respective fields, intend to apply for a government grant for the integration. The grant is part of the country’s new ¥10 trillion ($68 billion) funding program to help universities generate internationally competitive research achievements.
