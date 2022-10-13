  • Prime Minister Fumio Kishida speaks during a news conference at the New York Stock Exchange on the sidelines of the 77th Session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York on Sept. 22. | REUTERS
Senior business leaders from 135 Japanese and U.S. firms concluded a two-day meeting in Washington on Wednesday, agreeing on the need for closer economic cooperation amid the turmoil caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The firms at the meeting were involved in the following sectors: digital economy, financial services, health care, energy, travel and tourism.

