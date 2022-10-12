  • U.S. President Joe Biden delivers virtual remarks at the Summit on Fire Prevention and Control at the White House in Washington on Tuesday. | AFP-JIJI
U.S. President Joe Biden voiced his fury with Saudi Arabia over OPEC+ oil production cuts Tuesday, accusing the kingdom of allying itself with Russia and vowing to engage with U.S. lawmakers clamoring to punish Riyadh.

“There’s going to be some consequences for what they’ve done, with Russia,” Biden said in an interview with CNN.

