  • U.S. President Joe Biden speaks at an event in Poughkeepsie, New York, on Thursday. | REUTERS
  Bloomberg

U.S. President Joe Biden said the U.S. is trying to find an “off-ramp” for Russian President Vladimir Putin and worries his threats to use tactical nuclear weapons are real and could lead to “Armageddon.”

“We’re trying to figure out what is Putin’s off-ramp? Where does he get off? Where does he find a way out?” Biden said Thursday at a fundraiser in New York City. “Where does he find himself in a position that he does not, not only lose face but lose significant power in Russia?”

