  • The government wants to prepare for future epidemics by asking all medical institutions in the country to cooperate in signing agreements with prefectural governments with regard to the provision of medical care. | KYODO
  • Kyodo

The Cabinet on Friday approved a bill to penalize hospitals that fail to abide by agreements with local governments to prepare beds for patients with COVID-19 and other infectious diseases and provide outpatient care.

The bill also calls for setting penalties for people entering Japan with suspected infections who fail to report their health conditions when in isolation. In addition, the state will be allowed to request or instruct business operators to produce or import vaccines and medical supplies such as face masks and needles.

KEYWORDS

