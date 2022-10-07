  • The mother of a victim outside the day care center in Uthai Sawan, Thailand, that was the site of a massacre on Thursday | AFP-JIJI
    The mother of a victim outside the day care center in Uthai Sawan, Thailand, that was the site of a massacre on Thursday | AFP-JIJI

  • Reuters

Thai government buildings flew flags at half staff on Friday to mourn the death of more than 30 people, including 23 children, after an ex-policeman burst into a day care center in a knife and gun rampage that left the nation shocked and seeking answers.

Most of the children who died at the day care center in Uthai Sawan, a town 500 kilometers northeast of Bangkok, on Thursday were stabbed to death, police said, marking one of the worst child death tolls in a massacre by a single killer in recent history.

