    Members of the media wait for the arrival of Brazilian presidential challenger Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva. | BLOOMBERG
Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro fought his way through to a runoff election against Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on Oct. 30, with his leftist challenger garnering the bigger share of votes on Sunday but falling short of the first-round win that some opinion polls had suggested he was headed for.

Da Silva took 48% to Bolsonaro’s 44%, Brazil’s electoral court said, with 98% of votes counted.

