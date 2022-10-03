  • Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen waves during a ceremony marking the delivery of the navy's Yu Shan amphibious transport dock in Kaohsiung, Taiwan, on Friday. | REUTERS
Amid the growing threat of a Chinese invasion, Taiwan’s navy has taken delivery of its largest locally built warship — an amphibious multimission vessel named the Yu Shan — in a move highlighting Taipei’s push to strengthen its domestic defense industry and make the island more self-reliant.

Constructed by state-backed shipbuilder CSBC, the 153-meter-long ship will replace the navy’s only in-service amphibious transport dock — the Hsu Hai, which was transferred to Taiwan in 1999, having first entered service with the U.S. Navy in 1971.

