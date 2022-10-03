Amid the growing threat of a Chinese invasion, Taiwan’s navy has taken delivery of its largest locally built warship — an amphibious multimission vessel named the Yu Shan — in a move highlighting Taipei’s push to strengthen its domestic defense industry and make the island more self-reliant.
Constructed by state-backed shipbuilder CSBC, the 153-meter-long ship will replace the navy’s only in-service amphibious transport dock — the Hsu Hai, which was transferred to Taiwan in 1999, having first entered service with the U.S. Navy in 1971.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.