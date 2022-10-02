  • The antiparasitic drug ivermectin could not be proven effective against coronavirus variants, according to Japanese drugmaker Kowa Co. The announcement was made on Sept. 26 and was based on the results of a clinical trial involving 1,030 patients with mild COVID-19. | KYODO
    The antiparasitic drug ivermectin could not be proven effective against coronavirus variants, according to Japanese drugmaker Kowa Co. The announcement was made on Sept. 26 and was based on the results of a clinical trial involving 1,030 patients with mild COVID-19. | KYODO
  • SHARE

A clinical trial was unable to prove the efficacy of the antiparasitic medicine ivermectin against coronavirus variants, according to Japanese drugmaker Kowa Co., which has indicated that it will no longer seek approval for the drug as a COVID-19 treatment.

The Nagoya-based pharmaceutical and trading company announced the results of a randomized, double-blind, international clinical trial on Sept. 26. In the trial, 1,030 patients with mild COVID-19 were orally administered the drug daily for three days and then compared to others given a placebo.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW