  • South Korean and U.S. naval vessels, including aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan, take part in a joint exercise off South Korea's coast on Thursday. | SOUTH KOREAN NAVY / VIA YONHAP / VIA REUTERS
    South Korean and U.S. naval vessels, including aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan, take part in a joint exercise off South Korea's coast on Thursday. | SOUTH KOREAN NAVY / VIA YONHAP / VIA REUTERS
  • SHARE

Seoul – The navies of South Korea and the United States, along with Japan’s Maritime Self-Defense Force, staged trilateral anti-submarine exercises for the first time in five years on Friday, amid tension over North Korea’s series of missile tests.

The drills were held in international waters off the Korean Peninsula’s east coast, just a day after North Korea fired two ballistic missiles into the sea off its east coast and U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris visited Seoul and the heavily fortified border between the two Koreas.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

RELATED