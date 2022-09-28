  • Denis Pushilin (center), the head of the separatist self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic, at a news conference on the preliminary results of a referendum on joining Russia that the West has labeled a 'sham,' in Donetsk, Ukraine, on Tuesday. | REUTERS
LONDON/ZAPORIZHZHIA, Ukraine – Russian-installed officials in four occupied regions of Ukraine reported huge majorities of votes in favor of joining Russia as the United States planned a U.N. resolution condemning the referendums as shams and Moscow remained defiant.

Europe, meanwhile, was investigating what Germany, Sweden and Denmark said on Tuesday were attacks that caused major leaks from two Russian energy pipelines. But it remained far from clear who might be behind the leaks.

