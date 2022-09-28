  • Eisai and partner Biogen said their Alzheimer’s drug lecanemab slowed cognitive decline in people with early Alzheimer’s by 27% over 18 months when compared with a placebo using a common rating scale, meeting the main goal of a final-phase trial. | BLOOMBERG
Eisai and partner Biogen said their Alzheimer’s drug lecanemab slowed the disease, becoming the first medicine to clearly blunt the progression of the most common type of dementia in a final-phase trial.

The drug slowed cognitive decline in people with early Alzheimer’s by 27% over 18 months when compared with a placebo using a common rating scale, meeting the main goal of the trial, according to a statement from the companies on Tuesday. While modest in size, the effect was highly statistically significant.

