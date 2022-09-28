  • Hokkaido's Kutchan town, a popular ski resort, is offering backcountry snowboard tours as part of Furusato Japan's hometown donation scheme. | FURUSATO JAPAN
A new online platform launched Wednesday for non-Japanese taxpayers in the nation with the intention of getting more foreign residents to discover various regional attractions — both food and exclusive tours.

It aims to do this through the tax-deductible donation program known as furusato nо̄zei, which allows taxpayers to offer monetary donations to a prefecture, city, town or village of their choice outside of the one where they currently live. The donor then receives gifts from the recipient local government, often in the form of local products or culinary specialties.

