  • An explosion on a bridge over the Oskil River in the front-line city of Kupiansk, in Ukraine's Kharkiv region, on Saturday. | AFP-JIJI
KYIV – In the occupied city of Kherson, some Ukrainian men believe that if they break their own arms, maybe the Russians will not force them into military service. Others are hiding in basements. Some are trying to run even though they are forbidden from leaving the city, residents said, and virtually everyone is afraid.

“People are panicking,” said Katerina, 30. “First they were searching our houses, and now the Russians will conscript our men to their army. This is all unlawful but very real for us.”

