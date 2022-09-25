Kyiv – Ukrainian forces defiantly pushed back against threats by Russia to annex territory it controls Saturday, while Moscow replaced a top general in charge of logistics after a series of snafus that contributed to recent battlefield losses by Russian troops.
The fighting raged as Russian proxies in four Ukrainian provinces conducted the second day of voting in what Western officials have called “sham” referendums to become part of Russia. Some residents reported seeing soldiers in ski masks accompanying election workers and going house to house to coerce people to vote.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.