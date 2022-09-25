  • Ukrainian soldiers in armored vehicles in Izium on Saturday. Ukraine’s president has urged citizens to resist the Russians in occupied territories, where voting is under way in what Western officials have called 'sham' referendums on joining Russia. | NICOLE TUNG / THE NEW YORK TIMES
    Ukrainian soldiers in armored vehicles in Izium on Saturday. Ukraine’s president has urged citizens to resist the Russians in occupied territories, where voting is under way in what Western officials have called "sham” referendums on joining Russia. | NICOLE TUNG / THE NEW YORK TIMES
Kyiv – Ukrainian forces defiantly pushed back against threats by Russia to annex territory it controls Saturday, while Moscow replaced a top general in charge of logistics after a series of snafus that contributed to recent battlefield losses by Russian troops.

The fighting raged as Russian proxies in four Ukrainian provinces conducted the second day of voting in what Western officials have called “sham” referendums to become part of Russia. Some residents reported seeing soldiers in ski masks accompanying election workers and going house to house to coerce people to vote.

