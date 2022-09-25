  • People write messages of condolence on July 12 in front of the Taipei office of the Japan-Taiwan Exchange Association, Japan's de facto embassy in Taiwan, after former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's assassination. | KYODO
Japan is planning to include Taiwan among the names of countries to be read aloud during flower offerings at former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s state funeral on Tuesday, government sources have said.

The plan appears to have been made out of consideration for the close ties Abe had built with Taiwan until he was killed by a shooter during a campaign event in early July. If carried out, the sources said Japan is likely to refer to the self-ruled island as “Taiwan,” not by its official “Republic of China” name.

