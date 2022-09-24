  • Debris and bloodstains on the floor of a damaged school building in Myanmar's northwest Sagaing region. Eleven schoolchildren were killed in an attack by a Myanmar military helicopter. | AFP-JIJI
It was around noon, and children were playing outside the school, squeezing in their last few minutes of fun before lessons began. Suddenly, there came the roar of helicopters overhead.

Bhone Tayza, 7, looked up. His cousin shouted at him to run, and both of them dashed to hide in a hole in the trunk of a tamarind tree. Then Bhone Tayza remembered he had left his school bag in his classroom and ran back to get it. Soldiers started firing rockets.

