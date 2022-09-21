  • A customer checks in at an inn in Kyoto. The government is considering allowing hotels and inns to refuse guests who do not wear masks. | KYODO
    A customer checks in at an inn in Kyoto. The government is considering allowing hotels and inns to refuse guests who do not wear masks. | KYODO

  • Reuters

  • SHARE

The government is considering allowing hotels to refuse entry to guests who do not wear masks and follow other measures to control infection during an outbreak, Fuji News Network said on Wednesday.

The government will submit a bill at an extraordinary session of parliament next month that would revise the law governing hotels and inns, allowing them more power to enforce infection measures, the network said.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, , ,