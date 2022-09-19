  • China has installed more than 1,000 CCTV cameras in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, as part of a new nationwide surveillance system, according to local media reports. | REUTERS
PHNOM PENH, Cambodia – The drones were hard to avoid: They buzzed low over the crowd of protesters holding banners and shouting slogans outside the NagaWorld casino in the Cambodian city of Phnom Penh, then hovered above each of the speakers as the crowd called for justice.

As hundreds of workers went on strike outside the glass and chrome towers of the firm’s hotel and casino complex, demanding the reinstatement of nearly 400 employees who were laid off last year, armed riot police and surveillance cameras kept watch.

